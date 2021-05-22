 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS
LOCAL BRIEFS

BHC's Perez posts final-round 80

Black Hawk College golfer Peyton Perez finished the season tied for 65th place at the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championship.

The sophomore who prepped at Peoria Richwoods High School carded a final round 80 for a four-round total of 316. His first three rounds were 81-80-75 as he represented the Quad-Cities at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth. Ind.

