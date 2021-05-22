LOCAL BRIEFS

BHC's Perez posts final-round 80
Black Hawk College golfer Peyton Perez finished the season tied for 65th place at the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championship.
The sophomore who prepped at Peoria Richwoods High School carded a final round 80 for a four-round total of 316. His first three rounds were 81-80-75 as he represented the Quad-Cities at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth. Ind.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tom Johnston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today