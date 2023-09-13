Augie's Frick feted

Augustana College's Avery Frick earned her second straight CCIW Women's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week honor.

Frick senior, Geneva, Illinois) placed second in the 96-player field at the Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament hosted by Olivet. She carded rounds of 76 and 78 at the Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan, finishing two shots off the lead. Her 154 total led the Vikings to a third-place finish in the 16-team tournament.

Her second weekly league honor this season marks the fifth time she has won the award in her Augie career.

Baker grabs MWC honor

Monmouth College defensive end Tevin Baker was named Midwest Conference Football Defensive Performer of the Week on Monday. Baker, a senior from Kewanee, had a monster game on Saturday with a career-high four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, eight total tackles, four QB hurries and a pass breakup in a 39-6 win over Chicago.

His presence on the defensive line helped limit Chicago to 50 rushing yards on 29 carries for a 1.7 average. Baker's 4.5 TFL resulted in 16 yards lost, and his four sacks are tied for the second most in a game in Scots history.

Locals earn recognition for Dutch

Two former Alleman High School students at Central College of Iowa earned American Rivers Conference recognition for their efforts on the athletic fields last week.

Colleen Kenney (sophomore, Taylor Ridge) was the volleyball Defensive Player of the Week and Alejo Marcon (sophomore, Taylor Ridge) was the men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Kenney averaged nearly five digs per set for a Dutch squad that went 5-0 on the week, including four wins at the Raleigh Invitational. She recorded 64 digs, 12 assists and four service aces during the North Carolina trip.

Marcon helped Central go to 2-0-1 last week, playing all but six minutes. He was part of a defensive unit that allowed just one goal in the three games. He had the game-winning goal in the first half of Sunday’s road win at Augustana.

Iowa’s Vogler on watch list

Former Bettendorf High School two-time state golf champion Shannyn Vogler is among three University of Iowa women’s golfers who were named to the Big Ten Conference Women’s Golfers To Watch list for the 2023-24 season.

Vogler, a sophomore, was joined on the watch list by classmate Madison Dabagia and freshman Xiemena Benites. Vogler and Dabagia made the list for the second straight season.

Vogler posted a team-best 74.70 scoring average in 2022-23. She finished the season with one top 10 and two top 20 finishes, including winning the medalist honors at the inaugural National Golf Invitational becoming Iowa’s first medalist since 2018.

Dabagia, who is on the Watch List for a second straight season, posted a 76.31 scoring average over 35.5 rounds during her first season as a Hawkeye. She finished the year with two top 20 and one top 10 finish. She qualified for the 123rd United States Women’s Amateur this past summer.

Iowa, which also has freshman Maura Peters (Pleasant Valley) on its roster, opens the fall season Sunday at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.

Van Aalsum earns Big Ten mention

University of Iowa field hockey player Dionne van Aalsum has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week after tallying eight goals in wins over Western Michigan and UMass Lowell.

Van Aalsum has been awarded Big Ten Freshman of Week three weeks in a row to open the season after recording multi-goal games in every game of her collegiate career for the nationally top-ranked Hawkeyes (6-0).

The Castricum, Netherlands, native leads the nation with 16 goals and 2.67 goals per game.

The No. 1 Hawkeyes are next in action Friday, hosting Vermont at 3 p.m. at Grant Field.