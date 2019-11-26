Local briefs

Watch party for Iowa/Nebraska

The Greater Quad-Cities I Club is hosting a watch party for Friday's game between Iowa and Nebraska at the LampLiter Inn, 143 South Grove Street in Walcott, Iowa.

The LampLiter opens at 11 a.m., while the game starts at 1:30 p.m.

There will be door prizes and a silent auction, as well as a drawing for a Hawkeye golf cart, which will take place following the game.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

For more information, contact Larry Koberg at 563-210-0935.

Santillan named all-conference

Davenport Assumption graduate and Wartburg sophomore Antonio Santillan was named to the American Rivers Conference first-team defense Tuesday.

Santillan, a linebacker, is Wartburg's second-leading tackler with 88 stops. He's intercepted five passes and recovered two fumbles for the Knights, who shared the A-R-C title with Central College and will play Wisconsin-Whitewater in the second round of the Division III playoffs Saturday.

Loras defensive lineman Tyler Poggenpohl, a Davenport West grad, was named to the second team.

Coe's Nolan Melchert (Assumption), Loras' Trey Simmons (Fulton) and Luther's Jackson Gingerich (West Liberty) were honorable mention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0