Iowa, ISU trio on Outland list
Iowa junior offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs and Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima were named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.
The award presented to the top interior lineman in college football is awarded by the Football Writers Association of America.
Jackson and Wirfs are preparing for their third seasons as starting tackles for Iowa, while Lima is a two-time all-Big 12 selection for Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes are one of two Big Ten programs to place two players on the 83-player watch list.
Epenesa, Cyclone trio named
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa joined Iowa State defensive linemen JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima and linebacker Marcel Spears in being named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy.
Presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club to the top defensive player in college football, the Nagurski list includes 92 players.
A returning first team all-Big Ten selection, Epenesa led the Big Ten in sacks and was second in the conference with four forced fumbles.
Bailey and Lima are two-time all-Big 12 selections while Spears enters his senior season with 180 career tackles.
76ers plan alumni game
The Quad-City 76ers semipro baseball team will host its annual alumni game Thursday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and vintage 76ers jerseys will be provided as well as wood bats and batting helmets. Participants are asked to bring pants and an old 76ers cap if possible.
All alumni of the team are invited to participate. For additional information, call C.J. at 309-882-3260.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.