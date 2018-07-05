Storm coach to attend community events

Dave Pszenyczny, the head coach of the Quad-City Storm, will be in the community this weekend for two separate events.

Today and Saturday, Pszenyczny will be at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park for the Quad-City DekHockey National Tournament. Pszenyzcny will be at the Quad-City Storm booth Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Pszenyczny will hold a clinic with six instructors from Planet Hockey at River's Edge in Davenport.

The clinic is sold out, but fans have the opportunity to meet the Quad-City Storm coach, members of the Storm staff and the Planet Hockey instructors from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

