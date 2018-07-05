Storm coach to attend community events
Dave Pszenyczny, the head coach of the Quad-City Storm, will be in the community this weekend for two separate events.
Today and Saturday, Pszenyczny will be at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park for the Quad-City DekHockey National Tournament. Pszenyzcny will be at the Quad-City Storm booth Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Pszenyczny will hold a clinic with six instructors from Planet Hockey at River's Edge in Davenport.
The clinic is sold out, but fans have the opportunity to meet the Quad-City Storm coach, members of the Storm staff and the Planet Hockey instructors from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.