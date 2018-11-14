Four area players earn all-state honors
Four Quad-City area football players were selected as all-staters by the Illinois Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Rock Island senior lineman Kobe Rios, Orion senior running back Seth West, Rockridge senior lineman Cameron Gerischer and Fulton senior lineman Eli Pannell were selected to all-state teams in their respective classes.
Rios, who is committed to play at Northern Iowa, helped clear the way for running back Davion Wilson, who rushed for 1,386 yards this season as the Rocks went 5-5 and made the playoffs.
West rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second straight season, helping the Chargers reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Gerischer was a key piece of a physical Rockridge team that finished the year 7-4 after falling in the second round of the playoffs.
Pannell was force on the defensive line for the Steamers, compiling 72 tackles, 24 for loss, as well as three sacks and one fumble recovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.