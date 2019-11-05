Illinois' Harding honored

Illinois linebacker Dele Harding was named Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America as the Bronco Nagurski national defensive player of the week.

The junior recorded 12 tackles, returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble that was returned for a score in the Fighting Illini's win over Rutgers last weekend.

