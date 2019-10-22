Doyle makes watch list
Iowa women's basketball player Kathleen Doyle was one of 20 players named Tuesday to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
The award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the top shooting guard in college basketball.
Doyle averaged 12 points and led the Big Ten in assists last season as a junior.
Zadick named to mat hall
Former Iowa national champion Bill Zadick is among individuals named to the 2020 induction class for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
A 142-pound NCAA champion for the Hawkeyes in 1996, Zadick helped Iowa win back-to-back NCAA titles in 1995 and 1996 and won a gold medal at the 2006 World Championships.
Currently USA Wrestling's National Freestyle Coach, Zadick will be inducted at ceremonies in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on June 5-6.
Hawkeye dual tickets on sale
Single-dual tickets for the 2019-20 Iowa wrestling season are now available for purchase.
Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $12 for youths for a Jan. 31 dual against Penn State, $15 for adults and $10 for youths for a Jan. 24 dual against Ohio State and a Feb. 23 dual against Oklahoma State and $12 for adults and $8 for youths for duals on Nov. 17 against Chattanooga, Dec. 1 against Wisconsin, Jan. 18 against Nebraska and Feb. 15 against Minnesota.
Tickets can be ordered at hawkeyesports.com, in person at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ticket office or by calling (800) 424-2957.
Dolphin to speak at Bettendorf Rotary
Iowa football and men's basketball play-by-play voice Gary Dolphin will be the featured speaker today at the Bettendorf Rotary Club.
The group gathers from noon-1 p.m. at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion on 4250 Middle Road in Bettendorf.
