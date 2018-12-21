Stepsis named new Drake football coach

Todd Stepsis, the architect of the Drake football team’s nationally ranked defense, has been named the head coach of the Drake University football team, director of athletics Brian Hardin announced Friday.

Stepsis will be formally introduced as the 27th head coach in Drake history at a news conference following the holiday break.

The 41-year-old takes the reins of the Bulldogs’ program after serving as the its defensive coordinator for the past five seasons under previous head coach Rick Fox, who resigned Dec. 10.

As the defensive coordinator, Stepsis built the Drake defense into one of the nation’s top units and coached a total of 42 all-conference selections including the program’s all-time leading tackler and the most recent Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Year, Nathan Clayberg.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments