ISU, Illinois kickoff times set
Approximate kickoff times for the final conference football games for Iowa State and Illinois were announced Monday.
The Cyclones will host Kansas State under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 24. The game will start at either 6 or 7 p.m. with a determination made following this weekend's games. It will be televised by either FS1 or Fox.
The Fighting Illini's Nov. 24 game at Northwestern has been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised by BTN.
Big Ten honors Happ
Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ was named the co-Big Ten player of the week in men's basketball on Monday, sharing the award with Purdue's Carsen Edwards.
The Rockridge alum had the first triple-double in the Big Ten since 2016 and the first of his career in the Badgers' season-opening win over Coppin State last week. Happ finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the 85-63 win.
Gustafson, Carleton make list
Women's basketball players Megan Gustafson of Iowa and Bridget Carleton of Iowa State were named Monday to the 50-player watch list for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, presented to the top player in women's college basketball.
Gustafson was also named Monday as the Big Ten player of the week. The senior post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, scored 23 points and had 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks for the Hawkeyes in their season-opening win over Oral Roberts.
Storm make trade, dealt suspension
The Quad-City Storm acquired defenseman Tyler Minx from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations. Minx, 26, played in one game with the Ice Bears this season, not registering a point. In nine career Southern Professional Hockey League games with the Ice Bears, the Oklahoma City native has scored two goals and has one assist.
The Storm released forward Tim Perks Monday.
Additionally, Storm defenseman Ludlow Harris Jr. has been suspended for a single game by the league for an elbowing penalty he received in last Saturday's game. He will miss Thursday's game against the Birmingham Bulls. Forward Al Graves will be available for that game after serving a three-game suspension.
