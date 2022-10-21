local briefs

Hawkeye wrestling starts set

Starting times and television plans for University of Iowa wrestling duals during the upcoming season have been announced.

Nine of the second-ranked Hawkeyes' 16 dual meets will be televised, beginning with a Dec. 4 dual against Iowa State. The 1:30 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be the first of eight Iowa duals to air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa home duals against Northwestern on Jan. 13, Nebraska on Jan. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 10 will all begin at 8 p.m. while a Feb. 19 dual against Oklahoma State is set for a 3:30 p.m. start. BTN will air the duals against the Cornhuskers, Wolverines and Cowboys while the dual against Northwestern will be televised by ESPNU.

Road duals at Purdue at 1 p.m. on Jan. 8, at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 will air on BTN as will a Jan. 22 dual at Wisconsin, although the start time for that meet remains undetermined.