Iowa team advances to LLWS
Grandview Little League out of Des Moines avenged its only loss in the Midwest Regional Saturday, topping North Dakota 7-4 to advance to the Little League World Series.
Grandview will open play on Thursday against the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
Iowa scored four runs in the fifth inning, turning a 3-0 lead into a 7-0 advantage, then held off a late rally from North Dakota, which scored four times in the sixth and final inning.
US hockey falls in bronze match
One day after a heartbreaking and controversial semifinal loss to Canada, the United States couldn't bounce back, dropping the bronze match 5-4 to Russia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.
Bettendorf native Luke Toporowski is part of the U.S. squad at the U18 international tournament. Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards Hall-of-Famer Kerry Toporowski, scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the loss to Canada on Friday.
Toporowski accumulated six penalty minutes against Russia in a game in which both teams spent a fair amount of time in the box. Six of the nine goals scored came on the power play.
The U.S. barely missed the gold medal game when Canada's Dylan Cozens tied the game with a goal that came with, officially, one second left in regulation. The United States argued the shot came after the buzzer had sounded, but it had been agreed that there would be no video review at the tournament.
Josh Williams scored for Canada early in overtime to give them the 6-5 win.
Toporowski's third-period goal broke a 4-4 tie with less than seven minutes left, giving the U.S. a lead that lasted until Cozens' goal.
