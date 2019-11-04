ISU time set, Iowa will wait
The starting time for Iowa State's home football game on Nov. 16 has been set, but kickoff for Iowa's home game that day remains undetermined.
The Cyclones will host Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in a game that will be televised by FS1.
The Big Ten's television partners have opted for a six-day pick for games that day, leaving the start time for the Hawkeyes' match-up with Minnesota undetermined until after this weekend's games. Potential starting times for that game have been narrowed down to 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Illini LB is Butkus semifinalist
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen was named Monday as one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented to the top linebacker in college football.
The junior from Tarpon Springs, Florida, has recorded 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception during Illinois' 5-4 start.
ISU, Illinois guards on Naismith list
Sophomores Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State and Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois were named Monday to the 50-player preseason watch list for the Citizen Naismith Trophy.
Haliburton averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season for the Cyclones while Dosunmu led the Fighting Illini in scoring at 13.8 points per game and in assists at 3.3 per game in addition to averaging four rebounds.
Valley honors Western QB
Western Illinois quarterback Connor Sampson was named Sunday as the offensive player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The junior threw for a career-high 368 yards in the Leathernecks' 38-34 win over South Dakota, a victory which snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Big Ten honors Illini linebacker
Dele Harding was all over the field Saturday for Illinois in its win over Rutgers and the senior linebacker was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week on Monday.
Harding returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble that was returned 36 yards for a score and had 12 tackles, including two for a loss, in the win over the Scarlet Knights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.