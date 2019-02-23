Kerr, Allen earn all-CCAC honors
After helping a young St. Ambrose men's basketball team finish in a tie for fourth place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, sophomores John Kerr and Warren Allen were awarded all-conference honors following the league's championship game.
Kerr, the CCAC freshman of the year in 2018, became the first Fighting Bee to be selected to the five-player first-team all-CCAC team since St. Ambrose joined the conference for the 2015-16 season while Allen received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
A 6-foot-7 forward from Lake Villa, Illinois, Kerr finished 14th in the CCAC in scoring with a team-best 15.1 points per game and was third in the league in rebounding with an average of 8.9. He also finished third in the league with an average of 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, ninth with his 55.5 percent shooting and 12th with a 79.4-percent touch at the free throw line.
Allen, a 6-5 forward from Olympia Fields, Illinois, finished second to Kerr on the team with averages of 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot better than 53 percent from the field, led St. Ambrose with 27 blocks and was second on the team with 33 steals.
Vikings' Jones earns title
Augustana wrestler Adarios Jones, a junior from Moline, will advance to the NCAA Division III national tournament as a regional champion.
Jones scored takedowns in the second and third periods and picked up a point for riding time Sunday to defeat Bowen Wileman of Wartburg 5-2 in the 285-pound championship match at the Lower Midwest Regional in Dubuque.
Wining by major decision in both the opening round and semifinals, Jones needed a takedown with 9 seconds left in the sudden victory overtime period to edge Autel Ochoa of North Central 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Bees learn sectional placement
The St. Ambrose men's and women's bowling teams, both currently ranked fourth in the nation, have been assigned to sectional competition at Smyrna, Tennessee, where singles competition is scheduled for March 8 following by two days of team competition.
The top four teams in each sectional will advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships in Dayton, Ohio on April 17-20.
Vikings' Anderson honored
Izzy Anderson, a senior guard on the Augustana women's basketball team, was named Thursday to the Google Cloud academic all-district women's basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Rock Island Alleman alum who led the Vikings in scoring this season earned first-team honors in District VII, which includes NCAA Division III schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. She carries a 3.78 grade point average and is majoring in biology and psychology.
