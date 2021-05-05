local briefs

Hawkeye duo honored

University of Iowa softball players Allison Doocy and Brylee Klosterman were named Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference's softball pitcher and freshman of the week, respectively.

Doocy went 2-0 over the weekend, throwing a pair of complete games while allowing one earned run and striking out 11 batters in 10 innings of work. The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, threw the 18th no-hitter in Hawkeye history on Sunday at Rutgers in a five-inning win.

A North Liberty, Iowa, native, Klosterman hit .615, drove home five runs, scored six and hit the first two home runs of her collegiate career.

Three Vikings named All-CCIW

Three members of the Augustana men's lacrosse team were named Wednesday as All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.

Junior Matt Pierson and sophomore Paul Huber earned first-team honors while junior John Calabrese was named to the second team.

Pierson, a Downers Grove, Ill., native, led the Vikings and finished second in the CCIW with 26 caused turnovers and ranked second on the team with 54 ground balls.