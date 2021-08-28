Local briefs

Gable visits Grid Club
Olympic wrestling champion and legendary Iowa coach Dan Gable will be the featured speaker Monday when the Davenport Grid Club begins its 75th year of weekly luncheons.
In addition to weekly guest speakers, Grid Club luncheons feature comments from Quad-City area high school and college football coaches. The luncheons are open to the public and are held at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
In addition to Gable, this year's lineup of guest speakers includes Gary Dolphin on Sept. 13, Jess Settles on Sept. 20, Reese Morgan on Sept. 27, Tom Brands on Oct. 4, Kirk Speraw on Oct. 11, Rick Heller on Oct. 18 and Bobby Hansen on Oct. 25.
Tickets are priced at $12 per week and can be purchased at the door. An $88 season ticket good for all luncheons is also available.
Ambrose staff honored
The sports information staff at St. Ambrose, led by Brian Thiessen, has been named as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference sports information department of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
Thiessen, assistant Haley Fox and graduate assistant Evan Wild were honored by the conference for their work with 29 St. Ambrose teams including 27 that competed during the five-month spring semester during the recent school year.
The St. Ambrose staff was also recognized for their help in hosting NAIA national championships in competitive cheer, dance and men's golf and CCAC Championships relocated to Fighting Bees facilities because of COVID-19 restrictions in neighboring states. The group was also cited for producing over 100 livestreams of events over a 10-week period from mid-January through the end of March and their work in resurrecting the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, hosting its first induction ceremony in seven years.