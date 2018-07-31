Himmelman earns Valley honors
Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, a 6-foot-10, 310-pound sophomore from Geneseo, was named Tuesday to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team on offense.
Himmelman, who started all nine games he played in as a redshirt freshman last season for the Redbirds at left tackle, was the only sophomore to receive first-team honors from a panel of coaches, media and sports information directors.
He was joined on the first-team offense by Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore, a junior from Blue Springs, Missouri, who caught 38 passes for 494 yards last season.
The Panthers placed three players on the second team, running back Marcus Weymiller, wide receiver Isiah Weston and lineman Cal Twait.
Western Illinois was represented on the second team by quarterback Sean McGuire and running back Steve McShane.
The Missouri Valley will announce its defensive preseason all-conference team today.
Queen Bees receive honor
For the eighth straight season, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team has been named by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to its academic top 25 honor roll.
Coach Krista Van Hauen's team posted a 3.569 cumulative grade-point average for the 2017-18 school year, ranking 11th among all NAIA institutions.
