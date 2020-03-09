local briefs

Two Braves earn Arrowhead honors
Two freshmen on the Black Hawk College men's basketball team were awarded second-team All-Arrowhead Conference honors Monday.
Braves recognized were Terry Ford, a guard from Rockford Jefferson who averaged a team-leading 20.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, and Delaney Little, a guard from United Township who averaged 13.7 points per game.
Iowa's Lee is Sullivan semifinalist
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee has been named as a semfinalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.
The Hawkeye junior, named Sunday as the Big Ten wrestler of the year, has an unbeaten collegiate record this season and is a two-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds.
A fan vote is part of the Sullivan selection process and online voting is available at aausports.org through Friday. The award winner will be announced April 21 in New York City.
Joens named All-Big 12
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was one of three unanimous selections on the All-Big 12 women's basketball team announced Monday.
The sophomore from Iowa City averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, making her the only player in the country to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds this season.
The Cyclones' Kristin Scott was awarded honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw earned a spot on the conference's all-freshman team.
Scott averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Espenmiller-McGraw averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 assists in Big 12 games.
Texas Tech sophomore Chrislyn Carr, a former Rock Island prep from Davenport, was awarded honorable mention after averaging 13.9 points and 4 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders.
Joens also was named Monday as women's basketball player of the week in the Big 12. She scored a game-high 15 points down the stretch including the final three points in the Cyclones' 57-56 win over Baylor on Sunday, ending the Bears' 58-game Big 12 win streak.
Joens became the first ISU sophomore to reach 1,000 career points when she scored a layup to put the Cyclones in front 56-53.
Hoosiers QB goes to Northwestern
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern.
Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.”
Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.
He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 and their first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993. Indiana went 8-5 and lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.
Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.
