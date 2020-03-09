local briefs

Two Braves earn Arrowhead honors

Two freshmen on the Black Hawk College men's basketball team were awarded second-team All-Arrowhead Conference honors Monday.

Braves recognized were Terry Ford, a guard from Rockford Jefferson who averaged a team-leading 20.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, and Delaney Little, a guard from United Township who averaged 13.7 points per game.

Iowa's Lee is Sullivan semifinalist

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee has been named as a semfinalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

The Hawkeye junior, named Sunday as the Big Ten wrestler of the year, has an unbeaten collegiate record this season and is a two-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds.

A fan vote is part of the Sullivan selection process and online voting is available at aausports.org through Friday. The award winner will be announced April 21 in New York City.

Joens named All-Big 12

Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was one of three unanimous selections on the All-Big 12 women's basketball team announced Monday.