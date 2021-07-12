local briefs

Iowa-ISU kickoff changed

The starting time for the Iowa-Iowa State football game scheduled for Sept. 11 at Jack Trice Stadium has been changed.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are now scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m., one hour later than initially scheduled. The game will be televised by ABC.

Bees' duo recognized

St. Ambrose men's golfer Eric Spurgetis and women's swimmer Bethany Anderson were named Monday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its 2021 NAIA academic all-district at-large team.

The at-large team recognized student-athletes who compete in one of 25 sports, are starters or key reserves on their teams and maintain a 3.30 grade-point average or higher.

Spurgetis, a junior from Moline, was the top golfer on the St. Ambrose men's team last season with two top-10 finishes while averaging 78.8 strokes per 18 holes over 15 rounds. An accounting and sport management major, he carries a 3.97 grade-point average.

A Hayesville, N.C., native, Anderson was an NAIA all-American and holds Fighting Bees school records in the 50-yard backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly. A business, sales and marketing major, she has a 3.9 grade-point average.