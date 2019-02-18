Hawks climb, Gustafson honored
After moving into a share of the Big Ten lead with a win over seventh-ranked Maryland on Sunday, the Iowa women's basketball team continued to climb in the Associated Press poll and senior Megan Gustafson collected another honor.
The Hawkeyes rose four spots to 10th in this week's AP poll, Iowa's highest ranking in coach Lisa Bluder's 19 seasons, after improving to 21-5 on the season and 12-3 in the Big Ten following the 86-73 win over the Terrapins, who dropped from seventh to eighth.
Gustafson was named the Big Ten player of the week Monday, the 12th time this season and the Big Ten-record 22nd time during the career she has received the honor. Gustafson averaged 29 points, 17 rebounds and shot 65.5 percent during a pair of wins last week.
Cyclones sweep Big 12 honors
After ending Big 12 leader Kansas State's nine-game win streak, Iowa State swept league honors announced Monday.
Sophomore Lindell Wigginton was named the Big 12 player of the week after hitting 5-of-6 3-point shots on his way to a 23-point game.
ISU's Talen Horton-Tucker was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week, connecting on six 3-point baskets as part of a 20-point performance that included three rebounds and two assists.
Bees, Vikings open tourney play
The St. Ambrose men and Augustana women open play in their respective conference basketball tournaments tonight, while the St. Ambrose women and Augustana men open postseason play later in the week.
In the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals, the St. Ambrose men take a 17-12 record into a 7:30 p.m. game at Governors State, a 15-15 team the Bees split two games decided by a total of five points.
The Augustana women are the fourth seed in the newly-expanded six-team College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin playoffs and will take a 14-11 record into a 7 p.m. game at the Carver Center against fifth-seeded North Park. The teams split regular-season games, each winning by double digits on the road.
Seeded fifth in the CCAC field, the St. Ambrose women take a 20-9 record to fourth-seeded Olivet Nazarene on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the top-seeded Augustana men host a CCIW semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Judkins gem honored by Big Ten
Iowa junior Grant Judkins was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Big Ten.
Judkins struck out 11 batters in a six innings of no-hit work on the mound Saturday in the Hawkeyes' 10-0 victory over Pittsburgh in Kissimmee, Florida.
