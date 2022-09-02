local briefs

Bandits host Flu-Free QC kickoff

Area elementary school students will earn a free ticket to Tuesday's Quad Cities River Bandits game against Peoria by participating in the kickoff to the Genesis Flu-Free QC effort at Modern Woodmen Park that day.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Genesis VNA nurses will be outside the ballpark gates to give free flu shots to elementary school students who have a parental consent form that can be filled out onsite or in advance at genesishealth.com/FluForm.