local briefs

Bandits host Flu-Free QC kickoff
Area elementary school students will earn a free ticket to Tuesday's Quad Cities River Bandits game against Peoria by participating in the kickoff to the Genesis Flu-Free QC effort at Modern Woodmen Park that day.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Genesis VNA nurses will be outside the ballpark gates to give free flu shots to elementary school students who have a parental consent form that can be filled out onsite or in advance at genesishealth.com/FluForm.
Participating students will then receive a free general admission ticket to Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. game, with gates opening at 5:45 p.m.