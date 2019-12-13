Local briefs

Case headed to St. Ambrose

North Scott senior point guard Presley Case announced on Twitter Friday she will be continuing her athletic and academic career at St. Ambrose University next fall.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"very thankful to @SAUWBB for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic journey!! can't wait to be a bee!! big s/o to my family, all my coaches & teammates," Case tweeted.

Case has been on varsity all four years and a part of two state championship teams. She has scored 728 points in her career and also has recorded a school record 311 assists as well as 283 rebounds and 190 steals.

Case set the Class 4A state tournament record with 19 assists last tournament.

The Bees are currently 5-6 in Krista Van Hauen's 10th season as head coach. Former Bettendorf prep Kylie Wroblewski leads the Bees with 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in her freshman season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0