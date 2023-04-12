Lucas Oil MLRA race tonight

The 2023 racing season at Davenport Speedway is set to begin Thursday with an appearance by the Lucas Oil MLRA late models.

The Lucas Oil MLRA late models will be competing for a $5,000 top prize.

Thursday’s race is the 10th time the MLRA cars and stars have appeared in Davenport. The most recent MLRA winner at Davenport was hometown driver Spencer Diercks.

Support classes for the event will be IMCA Late Model & IMCA Northern Sport Mods.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., hotlaps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets are $25 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes are $35.

The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.

Midwest Mayhem set for Saturday

The Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will host Midwest Mayhem at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Some of the top Midwest Demolition Derby drivers will compete for guaranteed payouts, trophies and points in a variety of classes.

Kids ages 3-10 are encouraged to bring their own power wheel and win their own trophy during their own Demolition Derby at the beginning of the show.

Pits open at noon and passes are $30. Grandstand will open at 3:30 p.m., with admission $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and free for anyone under 5.