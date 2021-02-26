Local briefs

Garza, Cockburn are Jabbar finalists

Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn are among the five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the top big man in college basketball.

Garza and Cockburn were joined on the list by Purdue’s Trevion Williams, USC’s Evan Mobley and Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey.

Garza won the honor last season and is seeking to become the first back-to-back winner since the award was introduced in 2015. The Hawkeye star currently leads the nation in scoring (24.3), player efficiency rating (37.00) and field goals made (216), and last week become Iowa’s career scoring leader.

Cockburn is averaging 17.7 points per game and leads the Big Ten in rebounding (10.0) and field goal percentage (67.5).

