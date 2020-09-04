Local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Augie plans golf outing

Registrations are now being accepted for the second Russ Munch Memorial Golf Outing benefiting the Augustana College wrestling program.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard, Ill., with registration beginning at noon prior to a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The format is a four-person scramble and the cost is $75 per person, which covers 18 holes, a cart, an Augustana wrestling T-shirt and koozie and dinner. Tickets for the social only are available for $25.

Registrations are being taken by Augie wrestling coach Tony Willaert at 507-327-7582 or tonywillaert@augustana.edu and Mike Jurczyk at 563-570-0700.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0