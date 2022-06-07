Local briefs

Salute to Sports is tonight

The 41st annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports program will be held tonight at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will recognize the top high school male and female athletes and teams from the Quad-Cities in the past year along with inducting three new members into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

The program is open to the public with no admission fee. Light refreshments will be served beforehand in the commons area.

Deb Menke, Don Doxsie and Billy Argo comprise this year's Hall of Fame class.

The three girls team of the year finalists are state champions Assumption soccer, Pleasant Valley volleyball and Rockridge softball. The boys team finalists are Easton Valley football, Pleasant Valley baseball and Pleasant Valley soccer.

The program will conclude with the announcement of the team and athlete of the year winners.

LumberKing signs pro contract

Clinton LumberKings pitcher Kobey Schlotman has signed a professional contract with the Sioux City Explorers.

Appearing in four games last season and starting last Thursday's Prospect League game on the mound for Clinton, Schlotman signed after going 9-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 12 games at Mount Mercy this spring.

Schlotman joins Ryan Miller as the second LumberKings player to sign a pro contract since the organization joined the Prospect League in 2021.

Miller, a North Scott High School graduate who pitched at Creighton University, signed in November with the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League.

Sioux City plays in the American Association, which is a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Ambrose Summer League opens

Competition in the St. Ambrose University Boys Basketball Summer League begins this week with varsity games scheduled on Monday and Wednesday evenings through June 29 at Lee Lohman Arena and on courts at the attached Campus Wellness & Recreation Center.

Play begins at 5 p.m. each day and the games are open to the public. Admission is $5.

Varsity teams participating are Assumption, Bettendorf, Camanche, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Geneseo, Iowa City West, Moline, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Riverdale, Rock Island and Rockridge.

A nine-team sophomore league plays its games on Monday nights with play at St. Ambrose on June 13 and 20 and at the Beyond the Baseline Fieldhouse on June 27. Assumption, Bettendorf, Camanche, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Lone Tree, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and Rock Island are participating.

Teams from Bettendorf, Geneseo, Moline, North Scott, Riverdale and Rock Island are participating in a freshman league with games at Beyond the Baseline on June 13 and 20 and at St. Ambrose on June 27.

Bees hoops camp set

Registration is now available for the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees basketball camps which run Aug. 1-4 at Lee Lohman Arena.

Two sessions of the camp designed for boys entering grades 4-12 in the fall, one running from 9 a.m.-noon and the second from 1-4 p.m., are available at a cost of $80.

Campers receive a basketball, t-shirt and a family admittance to one home St. Ambrose game next season.

Registration forms can be accessed at www.saubees.com/Summer_Camps/Camps_and_Clinics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0