Iowa volleyball tickets available
Single-match tickets for the 2018 Iowa volleyball season are now on sale.
Tickets are priced at $6 for adults, with prices for youth ages 6-18 set at $3 for weekend matches and free for weekday tickets. Youths five and under are admitted free to home matches at Carver-Hawkeye Arena throughout the season.
Iowa's 11-match home schedule includes 10 Big Ten opponents and a home opener on Sept. 9 against Eastern Illinois.
Tickets can be ordered through the Iowa athletic ticket office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and online at hawkeyesports.com.
Augustana bowlers earn honors
Augustana's first-year bowling program has been named as a recipient of the National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Academic Team Award.
Coach Marty Resner's team has a cumulative grade-point average of 3.42 to earn the recognition awarded to 38 teams nationally with a GPA of 3.2 or better.
Four Vikings were named to the NTCA all-academic team as well, among a group of 268 individuals recognized nationally at all levels. Augustana freshmen Alex Buffington, Taylor Kies and Carmella Russell and junior Staci Ficht received the honors.
Buffington is 3.969 student in biology and neuroscience, Kies and Russell carry 3.85 grade-point averages and Ficht is a 3.64 student in psychology and sociology.
