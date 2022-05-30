local briefs

Sedlock makes MLB debut

Rock Island Alleman High School graduate Cody Sedlock made his major-league debut Sunday for the Baltimore Orioles, pitching three innings in relief during a 12-2 loss at Boston.

Sedlock, the Big Ten Conference pitcher of the year for the University of Illinois and a first-round pick of the Orioles in 2016, entered the game to open the fifth with Baltimore trailing 6-1.

He gave up six hits and five runs while striking out three batters and walking one in his debut at Fenway Park.

Bandits drop finale

Held to just three hits, the Quad Cities River Bandits dropped Sunday's series finale to the hosting Fort Wayne TinCaps by a 6-1 score at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne starter Jackson Wolf (2-3) handcuffed the Bandits in his six-plus innings of work in the Class A Midwest League contest, allowing just one hit and striking out 11. Kale Emshoff's two-out double in the seventh chased Wolf from the game after he had recorded 11 strikeouts. QC's Morgan McCullough greeted relief pitcher Gabe Morales with an RBI single up the middle to break up the shutout.

Wolf didn't allow a baserunner until Juan Carlos Negret walked in the fifth.

QC starting pitcher Rylan Kaufman (1-1) allowed four runs in four innings.

Quad Cities (18-27) opens a six-game homestand Tuesday evening against Beloit. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Vikings' Pierson honored

Augustana College long stick midfielder Matt Pierson has been named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Pierson (Sr., Downers Grove, Ill.) scored six goals and recorded five assists, collected 88 ground balls, caused 60 turnovers and won eight face-offs in 22 attempts. He is the first Vikings men's lacrosse player to earn All-American honors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0