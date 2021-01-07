Local briefs

Visit qctimes.com for game recaps

Due to a continuing malfunction with the press at the Quad-City Times, Friday's edition was required to print before the majority of Thursday night's Iowa high school athletic competition was completed.

Visit qctimes.com or qcvarsity.com to see photos and stories from the Bettendorf-North Scott wrestling dual and the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley swim dual along with a roundup of the rest of the night in Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling. Results will be printed in Saturday's edition.

Iowa women land TV games

After not having any of its first nine games televised, the Iowa women's basketball team will be getting plenty of air time on the Big Ten Network over the next few weeks.

Off to an 8-1 start, Iowa officials announced Thursday that the Hawkeyes' next five games will be televised by BTN beginning with a 6 p.m. game on Saturday at Northwestern.

Home games next Wednesday against Ohio State and on Monday, Jan. 18 against Purdue will air at 3 and 3:30 p.m., respectively, followed by 3 p.m. road games at Maryland on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 24.

