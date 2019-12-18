local briefs
AFCA honors three Hawkeyes

Three juniors on the Iowa football team were awarded second-team all-American honors Wednesday by the American Football Coaches Association.

Kicker Keith Duncan, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were all honored by the AFCA, the fourth all-American honor for Duncan and third each for Epenesa and Wirfs this season.

Duncan was previously recognized as a first-team all-American by The Sporting News and Associated Press and received second-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation.

Epenesa received second-team all-American honors from the Walter Camp and AP organizations and Wirfs was named a first-team all-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and was a second-team pick of the AP.

