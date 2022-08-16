Local briefs

Kueter captures world title

Iowa City High senior and Iowa football and wrestling recruit Ben Kueter won gold at the Junior men's freestyle world championships on Tuesday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Kueter, competing at 97 kilograms (213 pounds), pinned Turkey's Rifat Gidak in 1 minute, 40 seconds to become the first Iowa native to capture a Junior world wrestling title since Dominique Smalley (women's freestyle) in 2000. Former Iowa wrestler Jeff McGinness won men's freestyle in 1992.

A four-sport standout who also runs track and plays baseball for the Little Hawks, Kueter outscored his opponents 45-17 in the four matches to claim gold. He rallied from an 8-0 deficit to win his semifinal match Monday 17-14.

In the finals, Kueter overcame a 2-0 hole and used a bar-arm for the pin.

"I tried to use my folkstyle background," Kueter said in an interview with USA Wrestling afterward. "They don't wrestle folkstyle, but we do. He's not used to bar-arms, but I am. I put the bar-arm in, like a Spencer Lee tilt. I rolled through and he couldn't defend it."

Kueter, a three-time state champion and undefeated in his prep career, is expected to be on the football field for City High next Friday when it opens the season at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa City Liberty.

Ambrose hires Kwak

Kevin Kwak has been named as the head women's golf coach at St. Ambrose.

Currently the director for the UnderArmour Junior Golf Tour in the Quad-City region, Kwak has worked as the PGA head professional and director of golf at the Davenport Country Club and Crow Valley Golf Club in addition to filling the same role at the Wynstone Golf Club in North Barrington, Ill.

Kwak takes over the St. Ambrose program at a time when the Fighting Bees are preparing to host the NAIA Women's Golf National Championships in 2023.

Hawkeyes set fall schedule

The Iowa baseball program has set its fall baseball schedule with three games set to be played at Duane Banks Field.

The Hawkeyes will host the Mississauga Tigers from Canada on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., Iowa Central Community College on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. and DMACC on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Iowa will conclude with its annual Black and Gold World Series intrasquad games on Oct. 17, Oct. 18 and if necessary, Oct. 19.