Local briefs

Hall, who became the first unanimous All-American in ISU history, is one of six returning semifinalists for the award. Purdy is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and Goodson was a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season.

The 80 players on the watch list will be narrowed down to a list of semifinalists on Nov. 1. The finalists will be revealed Nov. 22 with the winner being announced Dec. 9.

Iowa State also had two players — linebacker Mike Rose and defensive end Will McDonald IV — who were named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player. Both were first-team All-Big 12 honorees last season with Rose being named the league’s defensive player of the year.

Dresser gets contract extension

Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser has agreed to a contract extension through 2026.

Iowa State went 9-3 (4-1 Big 12) in dual action last season, had two Big 12 champions in David Carr and Gannon Gremmel and qualified eight wrestlers for the NCAA Championships. It's the third season in a row that the Cyclones have qualified eight or more wrestlers for the national tournament.