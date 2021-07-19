Local briefs

Lawrence fifth in APGA event
SILVIS — Wyatt Worthington II of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Seth Arthur of Paducah, Ky., each shot a 4-under-par 67 Monday to share the first-round lead in an Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour event at TPC Deere Run.
Worthington and Arthur have a two-stroke lead over Marcus Boyd of Knoxville, Tenn., and a three-stroke edge over J.P Thornton of Houston. Both those players are previous winners on the APGA circuit this year.
Moline’s David Lawrence, the only local player in the field, is part of a three-way tie for fifth at 71. Lawrence collected four birdies, including three of the last five holes, but offset that with four bogeys.
Among those tied with him is Kamalu Johnson of Oviedo, Fla., who posted five consecutive birdies on the front nine to jump to the top of the leaderboard before shooting a 41 on the back nine.
The 36-hole tournament, which has a purse of $25,000, concludes Tuesday.
Goodson, Cyclones on watch lists
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Breece Hall have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.
The trophy is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the player of the year in college football.
Hall, who became the first unanimous All-American in ISU history, is one of six returning semifinalists for the award. Purdy is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and Goodson was a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season.
The 80 players on the watch list will be narrowed down to a list of semifinalists on Nov. 1. The finalists will be revealed Nov. 22 with the winner being announced Dec. 9.
Iowa State also had two players — linebacker Mike Rose and defensive end Will McDonald IV — who were named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player. Both were first-team All-Big 12 honorees last season with Rose being named the league’s defensive player of the year.
Dresser gets contract extension
Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser has agreed to a contract extension through 2026.
Iowa State went 9-3 (4-1 Big 12) in dual action last season, had two Big 12 champions in David Carr and Gannon Gremmel and qualified eight wrestlers for the NCAA Championships. It's the third season in a row that the Cyclones have qualified eight or more wrestlers for the national tournament.
"Coach Dresser has restored the excitement in our wrestling program with his tenacity and relentless energy,’’ director of athletics Jamie Pollard said. “He has surrounded himself with outstanding assistant coaches who share his vision for the future of our wrestling program."
Racing returns to West Liberty
The West Liberty Raceway will hold its first racing of the summer Wednesday when the Muscatine County Fair Race will take place on the half-mile track.
The event will include racing in IMCA Late Models, Modifieds, SportMods, Stock Cars, and Sport Compacts.
The pit area opens at 3 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow. Grandstand ticket prices will be $15 for adults and $5 for children. Pit passes are $20.