Local briefs

Cyclones' Soares selected

Iowa State women's basketball player Stephanie Soares has been named to a spot on the Brazil Women's Basketball Team that will compete in the 2022 FIBA South American Women's Championships beginning Monday in Argentina.

The Cyclones' 6-foot-6 transfer, a two-time NAIA national player of the year at The Master's University, will be representing her country for the fourth time.

She previously played on her home country's senior national team in February at the FIBA World Cup Qualifier and earlier was part of Brazil's team in the 2019 Olympic Qualifying Americas Tournament and the 2018 South American Women's Championships.

