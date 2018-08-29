Illinois lands $20 million gift
Illinois announced Wednesday the receipt of the largest gift the Illinois athletics department has ever received, a $20 million donation from the H.D. Smith Foundation that includes $15 million dedicated to the new Fighting Illini Football Performance Center.
The 107,650-square-foot facility will be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center in honor of a Springfield couple who founded national medical wholesaler H.D. Smith in 1954.
In addition to supporting the football facility located adjacent to Illinois' Irwin Indoor Practice Facility, the gift creates $3 million in scholarship opportunities for former Illinois student-athletes to return to campus to complete their degrees and $2 million toward the Illinois Carle College of Medicine for innovation "at the intersection of medicine, engineering and athletics.''
Greenway to open Chad's Locker
Former Iowa and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway will open the eighth Chad's Locker location on Friday at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Part of the Chad Greenway Lead the Way Foundation, Chad's Locker provides pediatric patients and their families with access to electronics including iPads, portable DVD players, laptops and Xboxes during hospital stays.
Storm announce medical partnerships
The Quad-City Storm announced Thursday they will partner with Orthopedic Specialists and UnityPoint Health-Trinity for the upcoming season.
Orthopedic Specialists will be a title sponsor for the inaugural season and will serve as the exclusive orthopedic services provider. UnityPoint Health-Trinity will be the medical sponsor for the team.
