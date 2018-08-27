Bettendorf third in first AP poll
The Bettendorf football team is ranked third in the first Associated Press Class 4A football poll of the season released Monday.
Coming off a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley on Friday, the Bulldogs are ranked behind reigning five-state champion Dowling Catholic and Johnston. Iowa City West, which visits Bettendorf on Friday, is sixth in 4A.
North Scott, meanwhile, is eighth this week in 3A. The Lancers dropped their season opener to Iowa City West, 28-7.
Wilton (ninth, 1A) and Midland (sixth, 8-player) are the other teams from the Quad-Cities area ranked this week.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2A), Pella Christian (1A), Hudson (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) are the other top-ranked teams.
Ripslinger leads Hawkeyes
Rose Ripslinger, a senior on the Iowa women's soccer team from Davenport Assumption, scored in the 64th minute Sunday to lead the Hawkeyes to a 1-0 shutout of Indiana State.
Scoring for the first time since the 2014 season, Ripslinger scored on a header off on as assist from freshman Sara Wheaton as Iowa moved to 2-0-1 on the season.
Cyclones name captains
Seniors Kyle Kempt and Brian Peavy, and juniors David Montgomery and Ray Lima were named captains for the 2018 season, ISU announced Sunday evening. Campbell named the four in a team meeting after they were selected by teammates.
Peavy is a two-time captain on the heels of Allen Lazard, Joel Lanning and Kamari Cotton-Moya, who were also selected twice. He is on the Bednarik Award watch list, which is awarded to college football’s top defender.
Kempt made three quarterback award watch lists while Montgomery is up for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards. Lima is on the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy watch lists after helping the Cyclones surge on defense.
