Iowa begins ticket renewal process
Iowa begins its football season ticket renewal process today, with ticket prices for the seven home games in 2019 remaining unchanged from 2018.
General public tickets are priced at $415, faculty staff tickets are $345 and student tickets are priced at $150.
Renewal information and the renewal process this season will be handled through a personalized microsite. Current season ticket holders should make sure their current valid email address is on file with the athletics ticket office by logging onto their account.
All renewal and new season ticket holders will have an opportunity to upgrade or select seat locations based on availability at specified times beginning in early April. Dates and times are determined by priority point totals and annual I-Club contribution membership levels. I-Club contributions made by March 29 will be included in priority points for the 2019 season.
New for 2019, season ticket holders with Apple mobile devices can download tickets directly into Apple Wallet, an option replacing traditional paper tickets. Android device users have the option for mobile PDF tickets. The mobile delivery process will be made available during the renewal process.
Additional ticket options, including the Fight for Iowa mobile pass, mini-plans, group and single-game tickets will be made available at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.