Bees move into NAIA poll

Off to an 8-1 start, the St. Ambrose men's basketball made its debut in the NAIA Division II coaches poll as the 20th-ranked team in the country.

The Fighting Bees are one of three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams to earn spots in the first poll of the regular season.

Olivet Nazarene is ranked eighth and St. Xavier, a team St. Ambrose defeated 84-78 on Tuesday, made its poll debut at 25th.

