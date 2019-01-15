Kreiter named to Pro Bowl
Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter, a former Iowa football player from Central DeWitt, was named Wednesday to the AFC Pro Bowl team.
The Broncos long snapper since 2016, Kreiter was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career and was selected by AFC and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, who is allowed to add one snapper to his team's roster.
This year's Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Orlando.
No spring game for Cyclones
Iowa State announced its spring football practice schedule Wednesday, but for the second straight year the Cyclones will not hold a spring game.
ISU practices begin on March 12 and run through April 20, the last of 15 scheduled practices.
"As a result of uncertain weather conditions we face each spring in Iowa, plus the site preparation work that will begin this spring for the new Sports Performance Center project, coach (Matt) Campbell and I have decided not to schedule a spring football game," Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement announcing the decision.
Last year's spring game was cancelled because of inclement weather.
Hawkeyes' Nelson in Senior Bowl
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson joins Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on rosters for the Senior Bowl announced Wednesday.
Nelson, who earlier this month declared for the NFL draft, will play for the South team in the 1:30 p.m. game on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama, while Saunders will play for the North.
Willhite earns CCIW honor
Augustana sprinter Hannah Willhite was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin track athlete of the week after her performance during the St. Ambrose University Fighting Bee Opener last Friday.
The junior from Rock Island won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.84 seconds, setting a personal record. She ranks fifth on the NCAA Division III national list, and her time ranks second in the CCIW.
Willhite was also a member of the 1,600 relay team that took second with a time of 4:12.36.
Former Panther joins UNI staff
Ryan Mahaffey, a former Northern Iowa player and assistant coach, has been named as the offensive coordinator for the UNI football program.
Mahaffey returns to the Panthers after spending the past two seasons as the tight ends coach at Western Kentucky.
"We brought Ryan back because he is UNI football," coach Mark Farley said. "He knows the strengths of this university. He knows what works within our football program, and he understands an Iowa high school football player who fits our school and fits our team."
A three-time all-conference tight end and fullback for the Panthers, Mahaffey replaces John Bond who resigned because of "family considerations."
