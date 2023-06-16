Brinkmeyer VanDeventer passes away

Longtime Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union assistant director Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer passed away on Thursday night following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 48.

A graduate of Hubbard-Radcliffe, Brinkmeyer was the catalyst in its state girls basketball title in 1993, the final year of 6-on-6 in Iowa. She then starred at Drake, helping the Bulldogs win the 1996 MVC Championship and two regular season conference titles.

Brinkmeyer was a part of the IGHSAU board of directors starting at the turn of the 21st century after a brief stint as an assistant coach for Drake.

Biliew named to USA U19 World Cup roster

Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew was named to the USA Basketball U19 World Cup roster on Friday after a five-day training camp in Colorado Springs. He was one of three Cyclones among the invitees.

Biliew will head to Debrecen, Hungary for the World Cup that starts June 24 and ends on July 2. The United States 12-player group, coached by Colorado head coach Tad Boyle, will face Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play.

Biliew is the first Iowa State player to be selected to the U19 team since Tyrese Haliburton in 2019.