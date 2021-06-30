local briefs

Cyclones' Carleton an Olympian
Former Iowa State University women's basketball All-American Bridget Carleton has been named to Canada's Senior Women's National Team Olympic roster.
The Chatham, Ontario, native was a member of the Canadian team that went 3-0 at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 25.3 minutes per game.
Carleton competed for coach Bill Fennelly's program from 2015-19, averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists per game as a senior. She has been a participant for Team Canada at various levels since 2013 and first played for the Senior Women's National Team in 2016.
Iowa State sets non-league dates
Iowa State University officials announced the school's 2021-22 men's basketball nonconference schedule Wednesday, including visits to Hilton Coliseum by Iowa on Dec. 9, Missouri on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 2021 Elite Eight participant Oregon State on Nov. 12.
The Cyclones will play 10 nonconference home games in coach T.J. Otzelberger's first season, opening with a Nov. 9 game against Kennesaw State. Alabama State, Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State are also scheduled to visit ISU.
Iowa State will play at Creighton on Dec. 4 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle and will participate in an NIT Season Tipoff field in Brooklyn on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 that includes Memphis, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
Carr, Williams earn ISU honors
Wrestler David Carr and softball player Sami Williams have been selected as athletes of the year at Iowa State University.
Carr was named by the ISU Athletics Department as the Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year after finishing a 20-0 season at 157 pounds and becoming the Cyclones' first unbeaten NCAA wrestling champion since 2011. The Canton, Ohio, native scored bonus points in 14 of his 20 victories.
Williams, an All-American from Laguna Niguel, Calif., was named the Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year after breaking ISU single-season records with a .448 batting average and 21 home runs to go with 54 RBIs and a .902 slugging percentage. Playing for a team which earned its first-ever top-25 national ranking and first NCAA tourney appearance since 1988, the senior completed her career while becoming the Big 12 Conference career leader in hits, doubles and total bases.