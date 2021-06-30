local briefs

Cyclones' Carleton an Olympian

Former Iowa State University women's basketball All-American Bridget Carleton has been named to Canada's Senior Women's National Team Olympic roster.

The Chatham, Ontario, native was a member of the Canadian team that went 3-0 at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 25.3 minutes per game.

Carleton competed for coach Bill Fennelly's program from 2015-19, averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists per game as a senior. She has been a participant for Team Canada at various levels since 2013 and first played for the Senior Women's National Team in 2016.

Iowa State sets non-league dates

Iowa State University officials announced the school's 2021-22 men's basketball nonconference schedule Wednesday, including visits to Hilton Coliseum by Iowa on Dec. 9, Missouri on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 2021 Elite Eight participant Oregon State on Nov. 12.

The Cyclones will play 10 nonconference home games in coach T.J. Otzelberger's first season, opening with a Nov. 9 game against Kennesaw State. Alabama State, Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State are also scheduled to visit ISU.