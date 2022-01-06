local briefs

Vance returning to ISU in 2022
Injuries made the 2021 season a mostly lost one for Iowa State linebacker and former Cedar Rapids Washington star O’Rien Vance.
Thursday, Vance announced he’d be reclaiming that time — and returning to play for the Cyclones in 2022.
Vance revealed the news Thursday on his Instagram account.
“This past season has been a true test with injuries holding me back from my full potential,” Vance said in a post. “With lots of self-reflecting and conversations with my coaches and family, I have decided to come back one more time. (No.) 34 isn’t done yet.”
Vance notched nine of his 36 tackles this season in the Cyclones’ 20-13 Cheez-It Bowl loss to No. 19 Clemson. He’ll be the lone returner at linebacker for ISU with starting experience and has 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his career. Vance also earned defensive MVP honors in the Cyclones’ 34-17 Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon two seasons ago.
Iowa, ISU, Illinois players make cut
Iowa's Keegan Murray, Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn have been named to the John R. Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list.
Murray and Cockburn, a Wooden Award all-American last season, currently rank among the national scoring leaders with scoring averages of 24.5 and 22.7 points per game.
Brockington ranks in the top three in scoring and rebounding in the Big 12, averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Clark, Joens make watch list
Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and Iowa State senior Ashley Joens have been named to the John R. Wooden Award top 25 midseason watch list for women's basketball.
Clark, one of four Big Ten players on the list, leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 24.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
Joens has averaged 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Cyclones and is one of five players in the nation to average more than 20 points and nine rebounds per game.