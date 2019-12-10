local briefs

Garza wins Robertson award

Iowa center Luka Garza became the first Hawkeye ever to be named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week following his efforts in two games last week.

Garza averaged 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in road games last week at Syracuse and Michigan.

The 6-foot-11 junior scored a career-high 44 points in the loss at Michigan. It was the most points ever scored by an Iowa player on the road, the most scored by a visiting player at Michigan, the most by a Big Ten player in 25 years and the third most points in Iowa history.

The weekly Robertson award is voted upon by members of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Epenesa is award finalist

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, an honor presented by the Polynesian Hall of Fame.

The junior leads the Hawkeyes with 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. A first-team all-Big Ten selection, he also has three pass break-ups.

