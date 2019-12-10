local briefs

Garza wins Robertson award
Iowa center Luka Garza became the first Hawkeye ever to be named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week following his efforts in two games last week.
Garza averaged 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in road games last week at Syracuse and Michigan.
The 6-foot-11 junior scored a career-high 44 points in the loss at Michigan. It was the most points ever scored by an Iowa player on the road, the most scored by a visiting player at Michigan, the most by a Big Ten player in 25 years and the third most points in Iowa history.
The weekly Robertson award is voted upon by members of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
Epenesa is award finalist
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, an honor presented by the Polynesian Hall of Fame.
The junior leads the Hawkeyes with 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. A first-team all-Big Ten selection, he also has three pass break-ups.
Epenesa was also a finalist a year ago for the award presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The finalists were selected from a 60-player watch list.
Augie pair earns region honors
Augustana defensive ends Xavier Holley and linebacker Luke Sawicki were named Tuesday to the D3football.com all-North Region team as second-team selections.
Holley, a senior from Bettendorf, ranked fourth nationally with 13.5 sacks and 10th in the country with 19.5 tackles for a loss. Both are Augustana single-season records.
Sawicki, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, led the Vikings in tackles for the second year in a row with a team 87 tackles, including 50 solo efforts, and was second on the team with 15.5 tackles for a loss.
Spelhaug repeats as All-American
Former Pleasant Valley High School athlete Ryan Spelhaug has been named to the first team of the NCAA Division II CoSIDA Academic All-America football team.
Spelhaug, a senior offensive lineman for Northwest Missouri State, was honored for the second consecutive year, becoming only the second Bearcats player to accomplish that feat.
He started all 14 games this season and the last 27 games of his career for a team that was ninth in D-II in scoring. He also has a 3.92 cumulative grade-point average with a major in business economics.