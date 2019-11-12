Buhake earns weekly honor

St. Ambrose defensive end Bernard Buhake was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League defensive player of the week following the Fighting Bees' 17-7 win over St. Francis (Ill.).

Buhake, a junior from Arlington, Texas, recorded 11 tackles, three for loss including a sack. The Bees totaled 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in the win. Despite missing three games, Buhake leads the team with 3.5 sacks and is second with seven tackles for loss.

