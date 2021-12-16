Local briefs

Transactions a plenty for Storm
The Quad City Storm have made five roster moves this week leading up to Friday's game against Peoria.
Forward Marcus Ortiz was placed on the 21-day injured reserve Tuesday with a lower body injury and forward Michael Moran was loaned to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL Tuesday. The Storm also activated forward Josh Koepplinger from injured reserve Tuesday.
Koepplinger had scored three goals and had three assists in seven games but has not played since Nov. 12, out with a lower body injury.
The Storm signed forward Trevor Finch to a professional tryout agreement Wednesday. Finch, 23, joins the Storm from the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL. The Roanoke, Ind., native has two goals and two assists in 14 games this season.
The Storm signed defenseman Blake Wareham to a standard contract Thursday. Wareham, 24, joins the Storm from the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL, where the Park Ridge, Ill. native has one assist in two games.