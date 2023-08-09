Iowa’s Johnson one to watch

University of Iowa sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson was been named a preseason candidate for the 2023 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top college running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

In its 33rd year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

Johnson (6-foot, 222 pounds) earned freshman All-America honors after rushing for an Iowa freshman record 779 yards with six touchdowns in 2022. The Hamilton, Ohio, native also averaged 25 yards on 13 returns during his true freshman campaign.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005.

Johnson is the eighth Hawkeye to be nominated for an award or put on a watch list this season.

The Hawkeyes open their season on Sept. 2 against Utah State. The sold-out game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Cyclones men win again

The Iowa State University men’s basketball team wrapped up its three-game foreign tour to the Bahamas with its third straight victory, a 79-66 Wednesday decision over the Puerto Rico National Team at the Imperial Ballroom.

The Cyclones held an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter and pushed the lead to 35-26 at the half. Iowa State opened the second half on a 19-3 run, extending the lead to 54-29 and held on to its double-digit lead despite Puerto Rico making a run of its own.

“I was pleased with the way we started the game today,” Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Our veteran players have done a great job in these three games of setting the tone and being leaders for our younger guys.”

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 18 points, while Jackson Paveletzke and Curtis Jones had 14 and 12 respectively. Tre King and Tamin Lipsey each had 10 points.

Hason Ward had a game-high eight rebounds, while C. Jones and Lipsey each had five. Gilbert and King added four boards each.

Lipsey added to his impressive stat line with nine assists, while Gilbert did the same with six assists. Lipsey finished with a game-high four steals, while C. Jones had a pair. King and Milan Momcilovic each blocked a shot.

“We had really good scoring balance in our three games, with three different guys leading us,” Otzelberger said.

Iowa State opens the regular season Nov. 6 at Hilton Coliseum against Green Bay.