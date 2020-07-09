Local briefs

Illini land Virginia prep

Kalen Villanueva, a versatile Virginia athlete recruited by the University of Illinois as a linebacker, has verbally committed to join the Fighting Illini football program.

The 12th member of Illinois' 2021 recruiting class is a 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Falls Church, Va., who was recruited as a receiver, defensive back and linebacker by college programs. He earned all-area honors last season while playing for Stuart High School.

Villanueva is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a two-star recruit on a five-star scale.

He selected the Fighting Illini over offers from Navy, Army, Campbell, Pennsylvania and William & Mary.

Hawkeyes' Park honored

Claire Park, a junior diver on the University of Iowa women's swimming and diving team from Bettendorf, was named Thursday as an honorable mention Scholar All-American by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

Park is an elementary education major who was a zone qualifier in both the 1- and 3-meter diving events for the Hawkeyes during the 2019-20 season.

