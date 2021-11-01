local briefs

Lee loses at World Championships
Rock Island’s Vershaun Lee acquitted himself well at the AIBA World Boxing Championships on Monday, but was unable to produce the big upset.
Lee, who won national championships at the U.S. Golden Gloves and Junior Olympics during the summer, lost a unanimous decision to Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz Gomez in the third round of light welterweight (139 pounds) action in Belgrade, Serbia.
Lee easily defeated Blessing Waldropt of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. He never absorbed any big shots against Cruz Gomez, who has a 136-8 record in the amateur ranks, and battled the 26-year-old Olympic champ on even terms in the final round. However, all five judges scored the bout 30-27 in Cruz Gomez’ favor.
Hawkeyes top wrestling poll
Defending national champion Iowa was unanimously chosen as the No. 1 team in the nation in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll Monday.
The Hawkeyes, who return all 10 starters, a defending national champion in Spencer Lee and NCAA runner-up finishers in Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer, received all 14 first-place votes.
Penn State, Missouri, Michigan and North Carolina State round out the top five. Iowa State is ranked 14th, Northern Iowa 17th and Illinois 18th.
Campbell is Butkus semifinalist
Iowa's Jack Campbell has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the top linebacker in college football.
The junior currently leads the Hawkeyes with 76 tackles. He also has five pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss. Campbell currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 9.5 tackles per game.
He joins Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi and Penn State's Brandon Smith as the only Big Ten players on the list.
Hall, Kolar are semifinalists
Two Iowa State football players were named as semifinalists for national awards Monday.
Running back Breece Hall is one of 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation's best player. The junior leads the Big 12 with an average of 123.1 rushing yards per game.
Tight end Charlie Kolar made the list of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s best tight end. Kolar was one of the three finalists last year.
Panthers' punter honored
Northern Iowa punter Nate Murphy has been named the special teams player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.