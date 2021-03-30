Local briefs

Blount joins ISU staff

JR Blount, a Wisconsin native named last year as one of the top-five assistant men's basketball coaches in the Mountain West Conference for his work at Colorado State, has been named as an assistant on T.J. Otzelberger's staff at Iowa State University.

Blount, a team captain and two-time most valuable player for Loyola Chicago where he played from 2005-09, has spent the past three seasons at Colorado State University after working four years as an assistant at Drake. He previously coached at St. Leo after beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Bees' Kavalauskas honored

St. Ambrose University outside hitter Jill Kavalauskas was named Tuesday as the women's volleyball attacker of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The 5-foot-10 junior from Chicago averaged 5.2 kills and 2.5 digs per set while attacking at a .367 clip during a 2-1 week for the Fighting Bees. She recorded 31 kills during a five-set loss at Governors State, the first time a St. Ambrose player had recorded 30 kills in a match since the 2010 season.

Fox repeats CCAC feat