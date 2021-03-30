Local briefs

Blount joins ISU staff
JR Blount, a Wisconsin native named last year as one of the top-five assistant men's basketball coaches in the Mountain West Conference for his work at Colorado State, has been named as an assistant on T.J. Otzelberger's staff at Iowa State University.
Blount, a team captain and two-time most valuable player for Loyola Chicago where he played from 2005-09, has spent the past three seasons at Colorado State University after working four years as an assistant at Drake. He previously coached at St. Leo after beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Bees' Kavalauskas honored
St. Ambrose University outside hitter Jill Kavalauskas was named Tuesday as the women's volleyball attacker of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The 5-foot-10 junior from Chicago averaged 5.2 kills and 2.5 digs per set while attacking at a .367 clip during a 2-1 week for the Fighting Bees. She recorded 31 kills during a five-set loss at Governors State, the first time a St. Ambrose player had recorded 30 kills in a match since the 2010 season.
Fox repeats CCAC feat
St. Ambrose University middle hitter Nick Fox was named Tuesday as the men's volleyball defender of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference for a second consecutive week.
Fox, a 6-foot-5 junior from Elmwood Park, Ill., averaged 1.9 blocks per set in a pair of matches last week for the Fighting Bees. He collected eight blocks against Viterbo and five against Roosevelt in a pair of four-set victories for St. Ambrose.
CCIW honors Vikings' Hayes
John Hayes, a senior on the Augustana College baseball team, was named Tuesday as pitcher of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The Greenwood Village, Colo., resident finished 1-0 with two saves and a 0.00 earned run average in three appearances last week for the Vikings. Hayes worked three innings and struck out four batters to earn a win over Elmhurst, then struck out five batters in three combined innings of work to earn a pair of saves in wins over North Park.