Local briefs

Iowa, ISU, Illinois players on awards lists

A number of football players from Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois were named Tuesday to watch lists for college football awards.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Illinois center Doug Kramer and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and Iowa State center Colin Newell and guard Derek Schweiger were named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given to the top interior lineman in college football.

Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth, defensive end Will McDonald and linebacker Mike Rose joined Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen on the preseason list of candidates for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, presented to college football's top defensive player.

The Cyclones' Rose and Illini's Hansen were named to the preseason list for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker and ISU's Eisworth was named the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award presented to the game's top defensive back.

Six Ambrose athletes honored

Six members of the St. Ambrose men's basketball team were named Tuesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to its 2020-21 Honors Court.