Iowa's Dailey will transfer to Akron
Former University of Iowa basketball player Maishe Dailey will transfer to the University of Akron.
The 6-foot-7 Dailey, who averaged 2.5 points while playing in all 35 games last season, will sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules, then will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Dailey, from the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, Ohio, played in 78 games over three years at Iowa. He averaged 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Wroblewski commits to St. Ambrose
Bettendorf senior Kylie Wroblewski announced on Twitter she will be attending St. Ambrose University and will play basketball next year.
Wroblewski was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and earned third team Class 5A all-state honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this winter.
Wroblewski averaged 16.1 points per game and led Class 5A with 11.7 rebounds per game for the 16-7 Bulldogs.
The Queen Bees went 20-10 last year in Krista Van Hauen's ninth season as head coach.
Bees move home games
Continued flooding in the vicinity of Modern Woodmen Park has forced the St. Ambrose baseball team to move four games scheduled to be played in Davenport this week to other venues.
The Fighting Bees will play a home game against Indiana-South Bend in Joliet, Illinois today at 7 p.m., then host the same Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent in a doubleheader at Clinton's LumberKings Stadium at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
A Friday home game against Trinity Christian has been moved to the Trolls' home field in Palos Heights, Illinois, starting at 1 p.m.
The Bees will also complete a suspended game at Robert Morris (Ill.) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday before playing a previously scheduled doubleheader at Trinity Christian beginning at noon on Saturday.
Vikings join bowling league
The women's bowling program at Augustana will join the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference this fall, approved last week as a new NCAA Division III single-sport member conference.
The Vikings program has operated as an independent in its first two years of competition but will join Aurora, Elmhurst, Marian (Wis.), North Central and Wisconsin-Whitewater in the new conference. The winner of the CIBC tournament will receive an automatic berth in the NCAA Championships beginning in the 2021-22 season.
